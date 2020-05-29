American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Zumiez worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $635.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

