American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

BOOT stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

