American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Cfra cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

