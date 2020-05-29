AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.11. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,832,090 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $583.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

