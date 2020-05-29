Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.3% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

