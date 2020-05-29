Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €203.79 ($236.96).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

FRA:ALV opened at €163.52 ($190.14) on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €159.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €193.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

