Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) vs. Radware (NYSE:RDWR) Head to Head Contrast

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radware and Alibaba Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $252.07 million 4.39 $22.57 million $0.57 41.37 Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 7.05 $21.08 billion $6.03 33.08

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Alibaba Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Radware and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alibaba Group 0 1 25 1 3.00

Radware currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $246.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Radware.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 8.29% 6.60% 4.32% Alibaba Group 29.16% 15.15% 9.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Radware on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China; and digital payment and financial technology platform services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and Internet of Things and other service for enterprises; and payment and escrow services; and movies, TV drama series, online dramas, variety shows, news feeds, games, literature and music, and other areas through various content platforms, as well as develops and operates mobile browsers. Further, the company provides AutoNavi, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information; DingTalk, a proprietary enterprise communication and collaboration platform; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered voice assistant, which helps consumers to shop, order local services, search for information, control smart appliances, and play interactive content. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

