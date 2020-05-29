Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.21

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $9.15. Algoma Central shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 5,322 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 million and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.67.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Algoma Central Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.