AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a news impact score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AIABF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. AirAsia Group Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of AirAsia Group Berhad to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

