Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.21

Media headlines about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Air New Zealand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Air New Zealand stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

