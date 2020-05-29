Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

