Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,040 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

