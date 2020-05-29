Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 60,283 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,283 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

BJ stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,784,225. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

