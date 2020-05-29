Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,299 Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

