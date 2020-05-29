Aigen Investment Management LP Has $149,000 Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 304.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 150.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontdoor stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

