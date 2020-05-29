Aigen Investment Management LP Has $113,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 13,700 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 100,300 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $956,862.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,043,700 shares of company stock worth $9,319,892 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of GTES opened at $10.06 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

