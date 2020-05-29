Aigen Investment Management LP Has $112,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.72.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $44,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $784,589.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,916,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,922,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,852 shares of company stock worth $2,848,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 182.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

