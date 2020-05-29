Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,146 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 440.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

