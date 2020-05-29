Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AMD opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

