Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
AMD opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
