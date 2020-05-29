ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ADTRAN worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 97.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 195,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

