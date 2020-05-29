9,347 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,554,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

