6,091 Shares in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

