$441.13 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce $441.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.01 million and the lowest is $438.07 million. Primo Water posted sales of $604.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,960,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 419,726 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 10,259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,351,000 after buying an additional 249,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after buying an additional 8,193,073 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $73,043,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

