39,370 Shares in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Noble Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

