3,860 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $81,608,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.