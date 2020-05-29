36,585 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 8X8 by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 328,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.02. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.