$348.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $348.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the highest is $380.55 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $382.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $24,465,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,400 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,760,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

