$259.02 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $259.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.23 million and the highest is $357.00 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of CLR opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $4,768,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

