12,348 Shares in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 62.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 165,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 908,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 87.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. Analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

