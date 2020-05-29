1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FLWS stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

