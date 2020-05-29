1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
FLWS stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
