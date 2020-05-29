-$0.52 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 326.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,469 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,256,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 538,395 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,724,721 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $5.70 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

