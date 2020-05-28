Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 626 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $9,218,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

