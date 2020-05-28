Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $218,000 Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,513,000 after buying an additional 109,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

