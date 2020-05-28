Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $204,000 Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,458,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 280,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,334,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

