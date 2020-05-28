Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.01-0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.01-$0.07 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $542.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Several analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.