Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Buy

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

PGEN stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $423.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Precigen by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,820,000 after acquiring an additional 531,655 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Precigen by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 289,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 133,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

