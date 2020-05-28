Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of LFC opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.28.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

