Zacks Investment Research Lowers Line (NYSE:LN) to Hold

Line (NYSE:LN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LN stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Line has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19). Line had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Line will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Line by 15.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Line by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Line by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Line by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Line by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

