Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock downside is caused by a soft fourth-quarter 2019 performance. Sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while bottom line fell year over year on higher cost of sales and increased operating expenses. Also, the company saw weakness in its wholesale unit driven by lower accessories/apparel revenues. Moreover, wholesale gross margin fell 90 bps to 29.2%, thanks to the imposition of tariffs on goods imported from China. Again, concerns related to supply chain disruptions, slowdown in production activities and lower demand due to coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored. Additionally, the company has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 earnings and revenue guidance.”

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.