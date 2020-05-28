Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) to Sell

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $914.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

