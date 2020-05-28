Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Sell

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAFE. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Safehold has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 640.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

