Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Hold

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

