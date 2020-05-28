Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.80. Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.07.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $294.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $2,957,455.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,781 shares of company stock worth $120,285,565. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

