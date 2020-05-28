Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $45.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the lowest is $44.90 million. First Financial reported sales of $39.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $186.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.90 million to $190.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $181.97 million, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $183.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THFF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 300.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

