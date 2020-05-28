Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce sales of $102.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $112.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $423.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.62 million to $428.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $422.03 million, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $425.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $658.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 2.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 766.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $14,786,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.