Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.25 million. Amyris reported sales of $62.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $366.18 million, with estimates ranging from $337.10 million to $395.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.36. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

