Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $91.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.