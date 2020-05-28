XML Financial LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,990.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.