WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.53

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $18.03. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 1,160,200 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 874.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

