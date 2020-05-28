Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective from Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

WDI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €166.19 ($193.24).

Shares of WDI opened at €89.25 ($103.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.45. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €72.00 ($83.72) and a twelve month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

